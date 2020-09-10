Successful Completion of Sheger Park Signifies Importance of Collective Efforts: President Sahlework

Addis Ababa, September 10/2020( ENA) President Sahlework Zewde said the completion of Sheger Park project is an exemplary of collective efforts that lead to the successful execution of development projects in a short period of time.

Sheger Park, initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last year, is officially inaugurated today.

Speaking at the inaugurating ceremony, President Sahlework said the successful completion of this project signifies the importance of collective efforts and could be exemplary to other development plans in the country.

“If there is a dream and strong commitment, there is no reason that halts us from achieving our common goal,” the president indicated.

Such kind of parks would help heighten the image of Addis Ababa which is also the political seat of Africa, she stated.

“Parks are a recreation place where we can enjoy with our families, think and generate idea,” she said adding that it would help us to see new things without going far.

She noted that taking this project as an initial success, it is possible to build other small parks in the surrounding of the residents across the city.

According to Sahlework, Ethiopia is endowed with huge potential of natural resources that could be exploited in the spirit of harmony, collaboration and friendship.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian on his part said that the project with its various silent features is a new landmark of Addis Ababa.

It would boost economic development through creating jobs, generating revenues and attracting tourists from different countries, he added.

The ambassador noted that Ethiopia could and would become the most visited countries in the world in the post COVID-19 age and the Ethiopian Airlines is expected to bring more Chinese tourists to Addis.

Sheger Park is designed in line with the green legacy initiative of the Ethiopian government and is a friendship project which would help to further promote the relation between the two countries, the ambassador said.

“We value cooperation and relation with African countries in general and Ethiopia in particular.”

The officials, present at the inaugural ceremony, thanked Prime Minister Abiy for his innovative idea and extend their happy New Year wishes to the government and people of Ethiopia.

The overall Sheger Beautifying Project is a three-year initiative of the Prime Minister aimed at elevating the city to a site of urban tourism by rehabilitating water bodies.

The first phase of the project inaugurated today is built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) with a grant secured from the Chinese Government.

The project, which aims to develop Addis Ababa’s river systems and surrounding areas along the 56km stretch from Entoto to Akaki, is part of the Prime Minister’s integrated and holistic initiative to clean up the city, generate jobs, and build service and green economies.