Sheger Park Inagurated

Addis Ababa, September 10/2020( ENA) Sheger Park, initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last year, is officially inaugurated today.

The inaugural event was attended by President Sahlework Zewdie, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, high-level government official, ambassadors and other invited guests.

The development of Sheger Park is the idea of Prime Minister Abiy’s beautifying Addis Ababa, in view of altering the image of the city, which is ready to face the future with fortitude and glimmer of hope.

The park, which is built in the down town of the capital, will have paramount importance in facilitating service economies on the top altering the image and savor of Addis Ababa.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy awarded certificates of acknowledgment for the Chinese government and other stakeholders who have contributed for the successful completion of Sheger Park.

The Chinese government supported construction of the Sheger Park while Enteto and Unity parks are completed with Ethiopia’s own resource and finance.

The Park demonstrated innovation and execution in short time span and emblematically represents Ethiopia.

The innovatively maintained lush park in front of the Prime Minister’s office is peaceful, lovely and immaculate place to read, picnic, take photographs of various features.

Similarly, three other parks are expected to be developed across the country in the coming Ethiopian New Year.