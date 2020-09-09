Ministry, UN Sign 7.1 Bln USD Dev’t Cooperation Framework Agreement

Addis Ababa, September 9/2020(ENA) Ministry of Finance and United Nations (UN) in Ethiopia today signed a 5-year UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework agreement amounting to 7.1 billion USD.

Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Catherine Sozi, signed the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2020-2025.

The Cooperation Framework is designed in line with the national priorities as outlined in the 10 years perspective development plan of Ethiopia and the home grown economic reform.

During the signing ceremony, the minister acknowledged the strong partnership of Ethiopia with the UN agencies on various areas of cooperation aimed at supporting the national development agenda of the country.

According to him, the UN agencies have been contributing for the socio-economic progress of Ethiopia with diversified and specialized areas of intervention including human development, institution building, economic growth, and environment.

The UN is supporting Ethiopia in transforming the economy from agrarian to industry mainly through commercialization of the agriculture sector, increase productivity and establishing agro-industrial parks, he stated.

According to the minister, the UN system has also been providing assistances on basic social services particularly reaching the vulnerable section of the society in various parts of the country.

“So, the size, diversity and competence of the UN system in general in supporting Ethiopia’s development and prosperity agenda are very vital and very important.”

Though progresses have been made over the past years on the socio-economic front in Ethiopia Ahmed Shide said “still there are a lot of insufficiencies compared to the growing demand of the country and the level of development we are still undergoing.”

Hence, poverty reduction, job creation, improving quality and access to basic social services will be key government agenda over the coming years, he said.

Developing the industrial sector particularly manufacturing, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring good governance among other things also remain priorities of the government, the minister pointed out.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Catherine Sozi on her part stated the significance of the support for Ethiopia at this juncture.

“Today’s signing comes at a momentous time. Ethiopia is at a critical juncture, undergoing political, economic and demographic challenges, but they also permit a leap forward in inclusion, shared prosperity, sustainability, peace and security.”

“Taking into consideration our comparative advantage, we together with our national partners have intensified four inter-connected priority areas to support the acceleration of progress towards meeting the SDGs in this country,” she stated.