Ethiopian Public Health Institute to Build 150 Mn USD worth Laboratory Complexes

Addis Abeba September 8/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Public Health Institute announced today that it is planning to build a state of the art laboratory complexes with an outlay of 150 million USD obtained from the World Bank.

Briefing journalists today, Institute Director-General, Dr. Ebba Abate said the project aims at improving the health and well being of the public by enhancing the nation’s laboratory test capacity.

The construction of the complexes to be commenced this fiscal year include one national reference at the premise of the institute in Addis Ababa and 15 others in all regional states.

Upgrading of existing 8 laboratories in the country with vital equipment and other capacities will also be part of the project, he indicated.

As the laboratory complexes are state-of-the-art with the latest international standard, they are expected to serve as the center of excellence not only for Ethiopia but for the eastern Africa countries, he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Ebba pointed out that the project would help to modernize the national antimicrobial resistance surveillance.

When the laboratories become operational, they will reduce high safety laboratory tests currently conducted abroad, and neighboring countries will also be beneficial from the services.

The construction of the laboratory complex at the premise of the Ethiopian Public Health Institute is expected to be completed within three to four years.

While the remaining 15 laboratories to be built in regions will be finalized within two years, it was learned.