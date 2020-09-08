Ministry Identifies over 37,000 COVID-19 Cases in Month Long Nat’l Testing Campaign

Addis Ababa, September 8/2020(ENA) More than 37,000 coronavirus cases have been identified in a month-long Covid-19 national campaign, according to Ministry of Health.

In a media briefing she gave today, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said 575,000 tests were carried out in 1,095 Woredas.

According to her, daily testing capacity of the country has reached 19,000 on average.

The result of the month-long nationwide campaign accounted for 64 percent of the total confirmed cases in the country so far, she added.

The number of patients in intensive care units has also increased from the previous 1 percent to 4.5 percent, while the death toll jumped from 368 to 550 at end of the campaign.

As at the end of the month, the number of recoveries reached 21,000.

The minister blamed the increase in infections mainly to negligence on the part of the public.