Parts of East Africa including Ethiopia Expect Heavy Rain, Flooding

Addis Ababa, September 8/2020(ENA) Heavy rainfall is expected in Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan over the coming week, the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) warned.

According a statement issued on Monday by IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Center, heavy rainfall above 200 mm is expected in parts of western Ethiopia, south-western Sudan and north-western South Sudan that might result in flooding.

Moderate rainfall, between 50-200 mm is also expected in western and central Ethiopia as well as western Eritrea and southern Sudan, it added.

It further said that much of South Sudan, central and north-western Uganda; western and parts of central, coastal and north-eastern Kenya; and parts of north-eastern and south-eastern Somalia, will also encounter rain amounting between 50-200 mm.

Hence, stakeholders are advised to take all appropriate measures to prevent risks due to the expected heavy rains that might result in floods.

More specifically the center added, flood prone areas in northern, southern and south-western Sudan; parts of north-western South Sudan; isolated regions of western, northern and eastern Ethiopia.

Currently, hundreds of thousands are being displaced due to the on going heavy rain that resulted in flooding in several parts of East African nations including Ethiopia and Sudan.