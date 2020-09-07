FM Urges Ethiopian Diplomats to Promote Nat’l Interests

Addis Ababa, September 7/2020(ENA) Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew has called on ambassadors and heads of missions to consolidate their efforts in promoting Ethiopia’s prosperity agenda.



The minister made the call at the conclusion of a 15-day annual meeting and training of officials and diplomats that concluded this afternoon.

Gedu stressed that economic diplomacy, promotion of tourism, citizen diplomacy and making clear to the world the country’s equitable and reasonable policy with regard to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) are the major diplomatic priorities.

According to him, diplomatic activities of the country have been fruitful last Ethiopian fiscal year particularly in enhancing its negotiation acceptance with regard to GERD and protecting the rights of Ethiopians residing aboard.

Acknowledging the challenges of COVID-19, lack of internal stability and GERD related negotiation setbacks, Ethiopia has shown diplomatic acumen at the international stage.

He particularly mentioned the issue of GERD as one of the challenging tripartite negotiation in the history of the country. Ethiopia has effectively managed the escalation prompted by Egypt, the minister pointed out.

“I think this diplomatic success has been effectively changing the status quo on the Nile Basin and exposed the one-sided false propaganda against Ethiopia’s right to use the water,” Gedu underscored.

The foreign minister, however, noted that diplomatic efforts have been lagging far behind in effectively promoting the East African nation’s strategic potential for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), tourism, and security.

Thus, he stated that Ethiopia needs a lot from its diplomats to maximize its interests in all sectors as the country aspires to become a prosperous nation.