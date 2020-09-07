Bego Sew Honors Two Individuals for Defending Ethiopia’s Stand over GERD

Addis Ababa, September 7/2020ENA) The 8th Bego Sew Award honored Mohammed Al Arusi and Dr. Yacob Arsano for their extraordinary achievements in defending Ethiopia’s stance over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the international water politics.

The annual Award aims at recognizing individuals and institutions that have made great contribution to the nation building efforts being underway in Ethiopia.

Mohammed Al Arusi, who is well-known for his participation in the international media debates particularly media outlets operating in the Middle East regarding the GERD and the veteran Nile expert and negotiator, Dr. Yakob Arsano have received the award in a colorful ceremony held yesterday in Addis Ababa.

The individuals have been supporting Ethiopia in popularizing and clarifying the nation’s stance over the GERD in the on-going negotiation and subsequent media and expertise debates, it was indicated.

The 8th Bego Sew Award has also honored 8 individuals and institutions for their excellent contribution in various national endeavors including the on-going fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

On her congratulation message to the winners, President Sahlework Zewde said that it is crucial to recognize and honor the respective heroes who have been doing exemplary works to their country and society.

The contributions made by these individuals and institutions are priceless as they have been helping the country to overcome timely challenges and realize the transformation efforts, she noted.

The president further stressed that it is critically important to develop a culture of recognition to extraordinary personalities while they are alive so as to enable the future generation draw lessons from these role models.

Bego Sew Award was founded by the renowned author Dakon Daniel Kibret, to honor people who have made important contribution to their society.