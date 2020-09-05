HoF Votes Unanimously to Reject Tigray Election

Addis Ababa, September 5/2020(ENA)The House of Federation has rejected today the election scheduled to take place next week in Tigray Regional State.



In its extraordinary meeting convened today, the House noted that the election proclamation no. 351/2012 issued by the regional state and the establishment of election commission violates the constitution.

Since the resolutions passed and activities carried out by the regional council, executive bodies and the election commission based on the election proclamation no. 351/2012 traverse article 9(1) of the constitution, the election is considered as null and void.

The House of Federation voted unanimously to ignore the election as it is unaccepta