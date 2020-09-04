Temporary Holding of US Assistance Won’t Hurt Ties with America, Says Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa, September 4/2020( ENA) The temporary holding of USA assistance to Ethiopia will not affect the long bilateral ties between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In his regular weekly press briefing today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said the diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and the United States is historic and will not be eroded by such an act.

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had reportedly approved a plan to halt America’s foreign assistance to Ethiopia as the administration failed to impose unacceptable agreement on the country over its dispute with Egypt and Sudan on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The decision by the Trump administration could affect up to 130 million USD assistance to Ethiopia and fuel new tensions in the relationship between Washington and Addis Ababa.

However, Spokesperson Dina said the bilateral ties between the two countries would not be affected due to the holding of the assistance.

Speaking about the ongoing annual training for Ethiopian ambassadors, he noted that the forum will help to boost the capacity of the ambassadors to better carry out diplomatic works.

Among the topics covered included the concept of synergy and the revised foreign policy of the country that replaced the document in use for the past 18 years, the spokesperson stated.

Dina further pointed out that Ethiopia is determined to return Ethiopians under difficult situation in various countries.

The ministry is working to repatriate about 2,000 citizens soon, in addition to the 400,000 migrants that were brought home during the past three years.