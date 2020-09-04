Minister Calls for Rapid Energy Transition to Curb Climate Induced Crisis

Addis Ababa, September 4/2020( ENA) The swift transition into a renewable energy source is critical to help curb the existing global climate induced crisis, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele said.



The minister made the remark on Thursday at the opening of an international webinar summit on energy transition under the theme “How to Achieve the Energy Transition-from the Climate Action Summit to Green Recovery and Beyond.”

The virtual discussion has brought together Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Rasmus Prehn, Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Services, Dan Jorgensen, United Nations Vice Secretary-General and other senior officials.

Sileshi noted on the occasion that the meeting is being held at the time when many people are displaced in the eastern Africa countries including Ethiopia due to heavy flooding as well as increased global warming and rapid depletion of natural resources across the world.

“These are evident manifestations of the crisis being observed due to climate change on humankind and its environment,” the minister pointed out.

Sileshi further stressed the need for energy transition which is also identified by the UN as key instrument to address the crisis in the sector caused by climate change.

In this regard, he added Ethiopia and Denmark have been working together to reinforcing the transition collaboratively.

However, he argued there are some uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic that might hinder the efforts both in Ethiopia and at international level.

Following the Climate Action Summit hosted by the UN Secretary-General on climate change, the participants in their two weeks deliberations are expected to exchange views on opportunities and challenges of the energy transition.

In particular, the summit is believed to be a forum in finding ways so as to recover from COVID-19 and expedite the efforts being underway to realize the energy transition projects.