Ethiopia, Sudan Agree to Control Cross Border Diseases

Addis Ababa, September 3/2020(ENA) Ethiopia and Sudan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the control and combat of cross-border diseases yesterday.

Ethiopia’s Agriculture Minister, Omar Hussein, and Sudan’s Animal Resources and Fisheries Acting Minister, Adel Farah Idris signed the memorandum.

According to SUNA, Agriculture Minister Omer Hussein affirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to implement the agreement to combat cross-border diseases for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

In a press statement following the signing of the memorandum, Farah noted that the agreement includes the rehabilitation of quarantine, veterinary clinics and checkpoints, along with the establishment of a road between the two countries.

He added that work on controlling cross-border diseases began last year and stopped due to the Corona pandemic and the change in the ministerial structure in Sudan, and that the agreement was activated now.

The signing of the MoU was attended by the representatives of the African Union, IGAD countries, the World Food and Agriculture Organization, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Khartoum.