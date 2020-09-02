IGAD Praises Sudan’s Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa, September 2/2020( ENA) The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has praised the peace agreement signed between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front.

The statement released by IGAD said the peace agreement reached in Juba is a historic milestone for the benefit of the Sudanese people in their aspiration for a peaceful and prosperous country.

It added that it is IGAD’s sincere hope that the remaining armed actors and non-signatories to the peace agreement will soon join their brothers and sisters to put an end to the suffering.

The agreement is critical for all Sudanese people to participate in their country’s future and contribute to the well-being of their country, the release pointed out.

IGAD acknowledges that a peaceful and prosperous Sudan is in the interest of the region which needs to be led by the good example of a unified, inclusive and visionary leadership.

It also commended the Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Prime Minister of Sudan and IGAD Chair, Abdalla Hamdok, and all the leaders of the armed groups signatory to the peace agreement.

IGAD has recognized and praised the mediation role played by the Government of South Sudan under the leadership of President Salva Kiir as a good example of homegrown African solutions to African problems.