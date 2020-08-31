PM Abiy Urges Private Sector to Transform Ethiopia’s Agriculture Sector

Addis Ababa, August 31/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged private sector to engage in an innovative role of transforming agriculture of the country.

“Agriculture is one of the key pillars of our economy,” he said adding “it has been more than seventy years since the beginning of modern agricultural education and research in our country.”

However, he noted on his Facebook account, Ethiopia’s agriculture has not shifted from ox ploughing and reliance on farm labor to industrial inputs and stockpiles.

The innovative role of the private sector is crucial to change the scenario in the agriculture sector of Ethiopia, he emphasized.

Agriculture is the backbone of Ethiopia’s economy accounting for half of gross domestic product, over 83 percent of exports, and 80 percent of total employment, it was learned.