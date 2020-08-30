COVID-19 Cases in Africa surpass 1.2 Mln Mark, Recoveries Reach Close to 969,000

Addis Abeba August 30/2020 (ENA) COVID-19 cases in Africa have surpassed 1.2 million, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed on Sunday.



According to its latest update, the total COVID-19 cases in the continent reached 1,237,070 while the death toll due to the disease has elevated to 29,430 as of today.

It further stated that the continent has also reported 968,962 recoveries from the disease.

Southern Africa region is the most affected region of the continent with 667,008 reported cases followed by Northern Africa with close to 226,000 cases as of Sunday.

According to Worldometers updates, the global Coronavirus cases reached over 25 million while the death toll and the total recoveries reached to 846,797 and 17,510,691 respectively.