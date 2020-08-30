Federal Police Commission Unveils New Uniform

Addis Abeba August 30/2020 (ENA) The Ethiopian Federal Police Commission has revealed on Saturday a new uniform for its members.



During a ceremony held to launch the new uniform in the presence of higher government officials, Federal Police Commissioner General, Endashaw Tasew said change of the uniform aims at preventing crimes being committed using the old uniform.

Replacing the old police uniform with a new one is timely and critical as a study conducted by the commission has indicated crime plans to be carried out in the future using the old uniform, he added.

The Commissioner General further stated that the new uniform will be disseminated to the entire Federal Police members within two weeks.

Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil on her part said the nation has been conducting reforms to enhance the peace and security of the country adding that priorities are given in this regard to the police in order to create officers devoted to peace and unity.