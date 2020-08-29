Addis Ababa Raises over 180 Million Birr for GERD in Less than Two Months

Addis Ababa, August 29/2020( ENA) Residents of Addis Ababa have raised over 180 million Birr for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during the last 50 days, City Office of Coordination for the dam revealed.

The city Grand Renaissance Dam Construction Project Participation Council Meeting was held today in the presence of Jantirar Abay, Coordinator of Public Service Delivery Institutions with the rank of Deputy Mayor, bureau heads, artists and religious leaders.

During the the occasion, Coordination Office Head Miskir Negash said the first phase filling of the dam motivated the inhabitants to raise the sum within less than two months.

The office plans to raise 789 million Birr in the remaining 10 months of this Ethiopian budget year, he added.

Jantirar Abay, Coordinator of Public Service Delivery Institutions with the rank of Deputy Mayor ,said on his part that the dam has reached a promising stage.

He stressed that it is important to work together and provide adequate information for all Ethiopians on the dam.

Jantirar called on all concerned parties to fulfill their responsibilities by mobilizing the resource necessary to complete the dam.