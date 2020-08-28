GERD Is Fundamentally African Project, Ambassador Argues

Addis Ababa, August 28/2020( ENA)The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is fundamentally an African project and totally in the best interest of the world, according to Ethiopia’s Ambassador to South Africa.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam pointed out that GERD is an African project that accelerates economic integration of the continent and change the political platform.

Ethiopia has been known for entertaining the African course all the time, the ambassador said, adding that “bringing back the GERD negotiation from Washington back to Africa as an African project is therefore an historical achievement by its own.”

The ambassador expressed his hope that AU chair and South African President Cyril Rmaphosa will resolve the issue amicably, leaving historic legacy that Africans can resolve challenges by themselves.

“The people and government of South Africa have really enjoyed this initiative [return of GERD negotiation to AU] because it is going to be a big legacy for the continent…in a way they will be ready to resolve their own problems by themselves. In fact this is a sign of African sovereignty, unity and identity,” Ambassador Shiferaw elaborated.

According to him, “this is a project that benefits Ethiopians, and other Africans as well as the international community. The deprivation of our fellow citizens to meet basic needs has been a challenge for the continent and the world at large.”

The ambassador further explained that the country is carrying out this project to satisfy basic needs, electrify the nation, supply safe water, and provide education.

“Ethiopia needs to build this dam to meet the basic needs of two thirds of its population. Egypt should have cooperated and collaborated in supporting the success of this lofty scheme,”Ambassador Shiferaw stated.

Ambassador Shiferaw stated that Ethiopia will continue to follow the principles of fair and reasonable utilization of shared natural resources despite the hidden motives of Egypt to obstruct the negotiations.

Yet Egypt and Sudan will be benefiting from the smooth flow of water and avoidance of siltation, he observed.

Thus, “there is no fair-minded logical reason for Egypt to politicize or escalate tension to the extent of tootling the globe to get support in this process.”