Ambassador Markos Tekle Presents Credentials to Egypt’s Assistant FM

Addis Ababa, August 28/2020( ENA) Ambassador Markos Tekle on Thursday has presented his copy of credentials to Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Ambassador Abu Bakr Hefny, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the occasion, Ambassador Markos told the assistance Foreign Minister that his stay in Egypt would be marked by stronger bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly in business and people-to-people relations.

Noting the encouraging progress of the ongoing negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Ambassador reiterated that he would do his level best for the success of the negotiations.

Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Ambassador Abu Bakr Hefny said on his part that Egypt attaches great importance to its relations with Ethiopia as the two countries are inter-related by history and the Nile River.

“The Egyptian government believes that Ethiopia’s development is a development for all and Egypt is interested in enhancing multi-sectoral relations with Ethiopia,” he added.

Residing in Egypt, the seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Markos will also serve as Ethiopia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Libya.