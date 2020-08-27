State Minister Briefs African Ambassadors on Situation in Oromia Region

Addis Ababa, August 27/2020 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein has briefed African ambassadors based in Addis Ababa on the current situation in Oromia Regional State today.

The state minister said on the occasion that measures have been taken by the government to restore law and order in the region, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Redwan also briefed the ambassadors on the status of the ongoing tripartite negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.