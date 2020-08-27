Ethiopian Unveils Bio-safe Passenger Terminal

Addis Ababa, August 27/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has completed a new passenger terminal at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport with emphasis on bio-safety measures.

The new terminal has check-in hall with 60 check-in counters, 30 self-check-in kiosks, 10 self-bag drop, 16 immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, and 16 central security screening areas for departing passengers, according to a press release sent to ENA.

It has also 3 contact gates for wide body aircraft along with 10 remote contact gates with people mover-travellator, escalator, and panoramic lifts.

The terminal will house thirty-two arrival immigration counters with eight e-gate provisions at the mezzanine floor level, the statement added.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam pointed out that “while Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has overtaken Dubai to become the largest gateway to Africa last year, the new terminal will play a key role in cementing that position.”

Accoridng to him, “what makes the new terminal unique is that it’s the first terminal in the world to be completed after COVID-19. It was designed, not re-purposed, with bio-safety in mind. I’m sure our esteemed customers will highly appreciate that.”