Ethiopian successfully completes winglet modifications on Ethiopian B767 aircraft

Addis Abeba August 26/2020 (ENA)Ethiopian Airlines aircraft maintenance technicians have successfully completed winglet modifications on Ethiopian B767 aircraft.



The modifications can be considered as the first of its kind in Africa’s aviation history, according to the Airlines.

The modification improves the fuel efficiency of the airplanes, each saving up to 500,000 gallons of fuel per year, it added.

It also reduces up to 277,000 metric tons of carbon emission annually per aircraft.

According to Ethiopian, some 69 aircraft structure maintenance team members participated in this major project.