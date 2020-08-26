Ethio Telecom Targets to Generate 55.55 bln Birr, Offers Discounted Services

Addis Abeba August 26/2020( ENA) Ethio Telecom announced that it has planned to generate 55.55 billion birr revenue and increase total subscribers to 52.12 million in the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

Ethio­-Telecom has unveiled its 3-year strategic plan and 2020/21 annual business plan and announced its discounted package offers today.

Briefing the media, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Firehiwot Tamiru said the company has planned to increase its revenue and number of subscribers by 16.4 percent and 13 percent respectively during the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year as compared to the concluded budget year.

Various projects will also be implemented during the year to improve telecom service quality, accessibility, network expansion, and alternative power solutions across the country, she added.

According to the CEO, more than 5.47 million additional mobile network capacities will be installed in Addis Ababa and the regions in the current fiscal year.

The company has targeted to generate a total of 55.55 billion Birr revenue and increase total subscribers to 52.12 million during the year, Firehiwot stated.

Ethio Telecom had secured 47.7 billion Birr revenue during last budget year.

This year’s target will be accomplished with enhanced employee engagement and skill development, she said adding that “Ethio Telecom aspires and works to become preferred operators by its customers, partners and stakeholders.”

Furthermore, Firehiwot has unveiled her company’s three years Growth Strategy Plan that will be implemented until the year 2023.

According to her, the plan aimed at customer satisfaction, quality and capacity enhancement, as well as service and technology excellence among others.

The strategy addresses the ever changing customer demand, digital inclusion, and better digital economy, the CEO elaborated.

During the occasion, Firehiwot has also announced various discounted package offers that will be effective from tomorrow.

The offer includes Stay Safe Internet Package, Mobile Data and Mobile Voice Call Package with a discount of up to 59, 35 and 29 percents respectively.