Sudan Supports AU-Led Negotiation on GERD, Says PM Hamdok

Addis Ababa, August 25/2020(ENA) Sudan supports the AU-led tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said.

Hamdok made the remark during a press conference conducted jointly with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Khartoum today.

Indicating the long standing bilateral relation and friendship of the two countries, Hamdok has lauded Ethiopia’s contribution in the political transformation being underway in Sudan since the past one year.

Expressing Sudan’s commitment for discussion and negotiation to reach an agreement on issues regarding GERD. Hamdok said that his country will support the on-going African Union led negation on the dam.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his part said that he has made fruitful discussion with Sudanese Prime Minister on issues of bilateral ties including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

He assured that the two reformist governments of Ethiopia and Sudan will work together for the development of the region as well.

The two leaders said that they have discussed on strengthening bilateral relations, regional peace and security as well as issues related to GERD and borders of the two countries.

Premier Abiy has also met with Sudan’s Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and discussed bilateral issues.