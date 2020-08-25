Ministry Discusses Tourism Master Plan with Stakeholders

Addis Ababa, August 25/2020(ENA) Ministry of Culture and Tourism has deliberated today on the country’s ten-year tourism master plan with stakeholders.

During the discussion, Culture and Tourism State Minister Buzena Al Kedir told the discussants that the country which has earned about three billion USD dollar in the past ten years, will focus on five core strategies to get 23 billion USD in the coming decade.

The master plan indicates that about 59 new tourism destinations will also be developed.

Creating strong integration among stakeholders, reviewing the tourism policy, developing tourism infrastructure, improving domestic tourism as well as investment are the major pillars of the ten years plan.

The state minister said creating integration among stakeholders in the sector is one of the key strategies that will help build strong tourism with the ability to absorb huge profit.

“We have identified lack of integration as the major challenge. So we are here to establish a strong integration with our stakeholders as our major method to revive tourism in this master plan,” she added.

Buzena stated that the ministry will prepare memorandum of understanding to sign with stakeholders and make the stakeholder collaboration formal.

Making the society benefit from the tourism sector and encouraging domestic tourism are the other major pillars of the ten years plan, she added.

According to her, the country has been focusing on international tourism alone, but identified huge potential in domestic tourism.

The ministry has, therefore, finalized a strategy for domestic tourism and the strategy will help the master plan by showing the way on how to improve the trend.