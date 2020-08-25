Fate of Ethiopia, Sudan Intertwined, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, August 25/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is on an official visit to Sudan, and Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok have discussed today about strengthening bilateral relations of the countries, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), and border issues.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister the visit comes at the heels of the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Constitutional Declaration facilitated by Prime Minister Abiy, enabling the formation of Sudan’s transitional government.

During the discussion, PM Abiy congratulated the Sudanese government for the milestones achieved since then and for the current ongoing political discussions.

Regarding relations between Ethiopia and Sudan, Abiy highlighted that the fate of both countries is intertwined and rooted in longstanding historic and strategic relations.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Ethio-Sudan border issues can be addressed amicably through continued and sustained good faith discussions, he added.

The prime minister also pointed out about the benefits that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam would cherish to Sudan, besides fulfilling the development needs of Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Hamdok emphasized on his part the complementary nature of both countries which compels them to work together for mutual benefits.

With strengthened collaborations on the economic front, their economies can be a catalyst for progress in the Horn Region and Africa, he noted.

Both leaders have affirmed solidarity for each others endeavors and agreed to settle any issue through continued dialogue and negotiations.