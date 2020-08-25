PM Abiy Arrives in Khartoum for Official Visit

Addis Ababa, August 25/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today arrived in Sudan’s capital Khartoum for an official visit to the country.

Up on arrival, Abiy was welcomed by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other high-level governmental officials.

During his stay in Khartoum Abiy will discuss with Sudanese government officials on bilateral ties between the two countries, and regional as well as international issues of common concern.

Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday has received the credentials of newly-appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aimero, at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

On the occasion, Al-Burhan expressed full support to the ambassador during his tenure in Sudan to toughen the Ethio-Sudanese notable relations.