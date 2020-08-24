Ambassador Yibeltal Aemro Presents his Letter of Credence

Addis Ababa, August 24/2920( ENA) The newly appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro presented today his letter of credence to Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.

During the occasion, Ambassador Yibeltal assured al-Burhan that he would work diligently to deepen the longstanding and fraternal relationships that exist between Ethiopia and Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for his part expressed his belief that the multifaceted ties between the two countries would further be strengthened, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chairperson wished Ambassador Yibeltal a successful career and affirmed that the Government of Sudan would provide all necessary support to make the Ambassador’s tenure fruitful.