Registered Wealth Documents of House Members Submitted to Commission

Addis Ababa, August 24/2920( ENA) All members of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) have registered their wealth in compliance with the nationwide effort to curb corruption.

House Speaker Tagesse Chafo handed over the documents today to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commissioner Tsega Arage.

On the occasion, the speaker said as the main objective of registering wealth is to utilize the limited resources of the country and ensure development, government institutions have to abide by the law and declare their wealth to the commission.

He encouraged the commission to enforce the registration of wealth at all levels, especially at services rendering institutions.

Tagesse noted that the House has complied with the proclamation that dictates all top government officials, elected officials, and top leadership of public offices register their wealth.

This would support the effort to fight corruption and enable the concerned bodies to discharge their responsibilities, he added.

The proclamation provides that any government appointee is required to declare and register wealth in his/her name or under the name of her his family members.

Ethiopia has been implementing the wealth declaration and registration system for over a decade.