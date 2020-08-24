Annual Meeting of Ambassadors, Heads of Missions Kicks Off

Addis Ababa, August 24/2920( ENA)The Annual Meeting of Ambassadors, Heads of Missions and Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia kicked off today in Bishoftu town, Oromia Regional State.

The meeting will take place for two weeks, under the theme: ” Our Diplomacy for Sustainable Peace, National Prosperity and Common Interest”.

In his remark made at the opening of the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Adargachew said Ethiopia has registered impressive achievements in the diplomatic arena over the last Ethiopia fiscal year.

One of the successes registered during the year was the repatriation of over 100,000 Ethiopians from different parts of the world that were under difficult situations, according to Gedu.

Registration of undocumented Ethiopians living abroad and facilitation of conducive environment to protect their rights were also the other activities being underway in collaboration with regional and international organizations, the minister added.

Gedu further stated that in the Economic Diplomacy, over 200 foreign investors have reached a preliminary agreement to invest in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Diaspora have been playing crucial role to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in terms of promoting the project and providing financial support, Gedu said.

Ethiopian ambassadors representing the country across the globe, heads of missions, and officials of the ministry are attending the annual meeting.

The meeting is expected to deal with major national agendas and evaluate the annual performance.

It is also expected to discuss on the draft Ethiopia foreign relations policy and outline direction for next year foreign relations activities.