Council Passes Decision on Mass Media Policy Bill, Excise Tax Proclamation

Addis Ababa, August 22/2020(ENA) Council of Ministers, on its 88th regular session held today discussed on the new mass media policy and amendment of excise tax proclamation.

According to a statement from the Prime minister’s office, Ethiopian Broadcast Authority has been unable to enhance and flourish the mass media and ensure citizen’s access to information due to the absence of a proper policy in the sector.

Hence, it added that the new mass media policy was designed aimed at addressing the overall societal needs of the nation compatible with existing culture, values, attitudes, basic human and democratic rights as well as key challenges of the sector and technological predicament.

After extensive deliberation on the draft document, the council passed decision to execute the policy by incorporating feedbacks obtained from the cabinet.

The other agenda that the council discussed today was the amendment of excise tax proclamation no. 1186/2020.

Following the discussion, it has decided to replace article 43(1) and referred it to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for further discussion.