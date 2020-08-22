COVID-19 Cases in Africa Reaches more than 1.1 Mln

Addis Ababa, August 22/2020(ENA) Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached more than 1.1 Million as of Saturday morning, according to the Center for Disease Control for Africa (Africa-CDC).

According to the daily update of the Africa –CDC, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the continent have reached 1,168,185 as of Saturday morning.

Fatalities so far reported due to the virus in the continent reached 27,322, while the total recovery rose to 889,388.

Southern and Northern regions are the most affected part of the continent both in terms of number of cases and fatalities.