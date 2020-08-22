Norway Reaffirms Commitment to Support Ethiopia’s Climate-Resilient Green Economy

Addis Ababa, August 22/2020(ENA) Norway has reaffirmed its commitment to support Ethiopia’s climate-resilient green economy being implemented under its Green Legacy Initiative, according to Norway’s Permanent mission representative to the African Union, Vigdis Aasland Cristofol.

The representative made the remark on Friday while he visited the Gullele Botanical Garden in Addis Ababa and planted tree seedlings in support of the Green Legacy Initiative.

Commending Ethiopia’s effort to protect natural resources by expanding forestation she expressed her government’s keenness to further continue support to the country.

“Norway will do its utmost effort to support Ethiopia’s economic development, especially in the field of natural resources conservation.”

Program officer at the Embassy of Norway in Addis Ababa, Dr solomon zeru on his part said the tree planting event is aimed at showing solidarity to Ethiopia’s on-going natural resource conservation.

According to Solomon, Ethiopia and Norway had signed a 100 million USD cooperation agreement in 2013 to support Ethiopia’s climate-resilient green economy which is now being implemented in five regions.

“The initiative includes forestation, rehabilitating of degraded forests and forest lands as well as activities aimed at increasing the incomes of communities among other related issues”, he pointed out.

Ethiopia has successfully accomplished this year’s plant seeding campaign by planting more than 5 billion trees as part of the Green Legacy Initiative.

Ethiopia is working on planting 20 billion seedlings by 2024 to help build a green climate resistant economy.