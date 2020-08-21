Ethiopian Ambassadors Conference to be Held Next Week

Addis Ababa, August 21/2020(ENA) The annual Ethiopian ambassadors conference will take place early next week under the theme of “Our Diplomacy for Sustainable Peace, National Prosperity and Common Interest,” according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference that begins Monday will bring together all Ethiopian ambassadors representing the country across the globe, heads of missions, and officials of the ministry.

In his weekly media briefing, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said the conference is expected to deal with major national agendas and evaluate the annual performance of last Ethiopian fiscal year.

Furthermore, he added that they will also discuss the new draft foreign relations policy.

In addition, the diplomats would be given training on ways of promoting the national interest of the country and forge relations in their representing countries, the spokesperson stated.

Dina pointed out that diplomatic activities have been carried out over the past two weeks on wide-ranging relations with different countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew held discussion with the diaspora community residing in the riparian countries about the support of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Similarly, various efforts have been intensified in citizen diplomacy to protect Ethiopians residing abroad, particularly those facing challenges because of COVID-19, he said.

Accordingly, 180 Ethiopians residing in Beirut were registered to be repatriated and activities are underway to register others interested to come back to their homeland.

He added that “we have continued working with IOM, EU representatives and other stakeholders to register Ethiopians residing in Yemen.”