Role of CSOs in Enriching 10-Year Nat’l Plan Stressed

Addis Ababa August 20/2020(ENA) The involvement of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) is crucial to inputs for the Ten Years Prospective Development Plan, according to Planning and Development Commission.

The commission held discussion today with representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) with the view to enriching the plan.

During the occasion, Planning and Development Commissioner Fitsum Asefa said the forum is meant to strengthen partnership with CSOs and get inputs for the national plan.

The private sector has great share in augmenting and finalizing the plan to support the development endeavors of the country, she added.

According to her, the government alone cannot achieve the desired results without the support and engagement of various stakeholders.

Through the discussions held so far tangible results have been obtained, and the discussion will continue with development partners, including diplomats, to get a richer document.

It is to be recalled that the nation has unveiled a 10-Year Development Plan to bring a broad- based and comprehensive growth in June, 2019. The objective of the plan is to make Ethiopia a beacon of prosperity in Africa by 2030.