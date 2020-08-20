Airline, Chefs Association Sign MoU to Work Together in Catering, Food Tourism

Addis Ababa August 20/2020(ENA) Ethiopia Airlines and Ethiopian Chefs Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that enables them to work on catering service and food tourism development.

The MoU was signed today between Ethiopian Human Resources Management Vice President, Wasihun Asres, and Ethiopian Chefs Association President Henok Zerihun.

Human Resources Management Vice President Wasihun said on the occasion the memorandum would enable the airline to have international standard catering services to customers and promote food tourism services that enhance hotel and tourism industry in the country.

The memorandum would also help the two sides to work in cooperation by exchanging expertise, enhancing the airlines catering schools through training, modernizing the catering services, and promoting Ethiopian traditional foods to the rest of the world, he added.

Ethiopian Chefs Association President, Henok Zerihun said on his part the memorandum will enable the parties to work together in promoting different traditional foods and dishes of nations and nationalities internationally.

The institutions will work to make catering schools internationally competent training centers to solve the existing problems in the hotel industry, he added.

The partnership agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Chefs Association will last for five years.