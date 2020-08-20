President Receives Credentials of 4 Ambassadors

Addis Ababa August 20/2020(ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie has received credentials of four newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia at the National Place today.

Accordingly, ambassadors Anna Farrou of Greece, Stephen Auer of Germany, Jamal El Sheikh of Sudan, and Mousseit Khadjetou Mbareck of Mauritania presented their credentials to the president.

The Office of the President said the ambassadors are expected to work hard to deepen and strengthen the relations between Ethiopia and their respective countries.