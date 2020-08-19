IGAD Warns of Flooding in East African Countries Including Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, August 19/2020(ENA)Heavy rainfall is expected over the coming days in most parts of western Ethiopia, southwestern Sudan and northwestern South Sudan that might result in floods and wind storms, the Inter Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD) warned.

Stakeholders are urged to take the appropriate measures to prevent risks due to the heavy rains, according to IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) weather forecast alert issued on Tuesday.

Specifically, western Ethiopia, areas along the Shebelle River in Ethiopia and Somalia, and eastern parts of South Sudan along the River Baro/Sobat are more prone areas of flood, it said.

Communities living in known flood risk areas need to be alerted, it added.

It further forecasted that very heavy rainfall is also expected in a few areas of northwestern and northeastern Ethiopia (100-200 mm), and eastern and northwestern parts of Sudan (10-30 mm).