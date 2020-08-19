Ethiopia keen to See Tripartite Negotiation Mutually Beneficial: Ambassador Redwan

Addis Ababa, August 19/2020(ENA) State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussein expressed Ethiopia’s keenness to see the ongoing negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) end with mutually beneficial resolves.



Redwan made the remark while receiving a copy of the credentials of the newly-appointed Greece ambassador to Ethiopia, Anna Farrou on Tuesday.

Ethiopia is keen to see the ongoing negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the dam end with mutually beneficial resolves, the state minister said.

Upon completion, Redwan added the Dam will create strong economic ties and a cooperative spirit among neighboring countries.

He described the relationship between Greece and Ethiopia as long-lasting and multifaceted.

The two countries have ancient civilizations, endowed with man-made and natural tourist attractions which call for cooperation to reap mutual benefits, Redwan stated.

Greece Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anna Farrou on her part said the historical and longstanding relationship between the two countries will lay the foundation for further cooperation in all fields.

Ambassador Anna has also pledged to work hard in the economy, especially in the tourism sector during her tenure in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two nations had celebrated centennial anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2017.

Situated on the southern tip of the Balkan Peninsula, Greece is a member country of the European Union since January 1, 1981.