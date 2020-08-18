Adanech Abiebie Sworn In as Addis Ababa Deputy Mayor

Addis Ababa, August 18/2020(ENA) Addis Ababa City Council has elected and sworn in this afternoon Adanech Abiebie as Deputy Mayor, replacing Takele Uma.

Following the swearing ceremony, the newly appointed deputy mayor said she will exert maximum efforts to make the city suitable for living to all citizen of the country.

Adanech also promised to bring about fundamental changes that improve the livelihood of residents living in poverty, and reduce inflation, improve housing problems, among others.

According to her, modernizing the city and completing ongoing projects as well as improving service delivery are her top priorities.

She urged residents of the city and partners for support and the realization of her plan.

The council also appointed Jantirar Abay as Public Services Institutions Coordinator with a rank of Deputy Mayor.