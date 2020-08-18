Amnesty Int’l Apologizes for Posting Erroneous Media Output about Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, August 18/2020(ENA) Amnesty International has apologized to Ethiopia for posting erroneous media output about the country.

Amnesty International said in its Twitter page yesterday, “Our comms (communications) team recognizes the negative impact of our recent media output and apologizes for posting it in error.”

It added that “Amnesty International has always supported the human rights of all Ethiopians. We remain conscious of Ethiopia’s complex and evolving political climate.” https://twitter.com/amnesty/status/1295420234862600192