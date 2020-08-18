Commission, Intelligence Center Sign MoU to Coordinate Fight against Corruption

Addis Ababa August 18/2020 (ENA) The Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ethiopian Financial Intelligence Center have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that enables them to cooperate in fighting money laundering, terrorism financing and other financial crime.

The MoU was signed today between Financial Intelligence Center Director-General, Tewodros Bekele, and Anti-Corruption Commissioner Tsega Arage.

Speaking on the occasion, Financial Intelligence Center Director-General Tewodros said corruption is the main source of crimes in the country; and it is important to work together in a coordinated manner.

He added that the agreement signals the start of a new phase of cooperation among the institutions to sustainably exchange information to combat the crime.

According to him, various activities have been carried out over the past three months to combat crimes that threaten the security and development of the nations.

The main objective of the agreement is to strengthen coordination through capacity building, research, and technology, among others.

Anti-Corruption Commissioner Tsega Arage said on his part Ethiopia is a fast developing country and the agreement is helpful in working together to prevent corruption.

“We have once again reaffirmed our commitment to the implementation of the agreement so as to bring collective results in fighting the crime,” he added.

The commissioner noted that any information related to financial crime released by the center would help the commission as input to fight corruption.

Efforts to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism have been undertaken in the country, and the government is working to realize a national system that ensures rule of law by countering illegal activities.