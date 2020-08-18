Stable, Strong Ethiopia in the Interest of Germany, Says Ambassador

Addis Ababa August 18/2020(ENA) Germany’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Stephan Auer said it is in his country’s best interest to see a strong, stable and economically vibrant Ethiopia.

The newly appointed ambassador handed over his credentials to Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussien today.

On the occasion, the state minster appreciated and thanked the German Government for its commitment to support the ongoing economic and political reform in Ethiopia.

He also commended the unceasing support of Germany to help it fight COVID-19, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Redwan further appreciated the contribution of Germany in positively influencing Ethiopia’s relationship with the European Union.

Seizing the opportunity, the state minister also took the opportunity to explain about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and its benefits to downstream states and neighboring countries.

Ambassador Stephan Auer on his part appreciated the ongoing political and economic reforms in Ethiopia, suggesting that the country would benefit a lot if it invites small and medium scale manufacturing companies in Germany to invest in the Ethiopian market.

Regarding the GERD, Ambassador Stephan Auer reiterated that his country is very much in favor of dialogue to come up with mutually beneficial outcomes among the three parties.