Sudan, SPLM-N SRF initial security arrangements agreement

Addis Ababa August 18/2020(ENA) The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SPLM-N SRF) Monday initialed an agreement on security arrangements.

The initial signing ceremony took place in Juba, in the presence of a delegation from the Sudanese Sovereign Council and the Sudanese Minister of Defence, who led the government negotiating delegation, Yasir Arman the Movement Deputy Chairman and head of its negotiating delegation.

The agreement, seen by Sudan Tribune, dealt with integrating the SPLM-N SFR led by Malik Agar into the Sudanese army and in three phases to be achieved within 39 months.

During the second phase, the SPLA-N fighters will remain in the area under the command of the Sudanese army for 14 months before to redeploy its units in other parts of the country for 13 months. At the end of the 39-month period, the SPLA-N units will be totally dismantled.

The Sudanese Minister of Defence and the head of the negotiating team said that the integration of the SPLA-N fighters “will make the army more coherent, strong and ready to deal with any threats to the security of the homeland”.

Yassin Ibrahim further stressed that the security arrangements agreement should motivate and encourages other non-signatory groups to join the peace process for the sake of developing and building Sudan.

For his part, the Movement’s deputy chairman and head of its negotiating delegation said that the security arrangements agreement came in line with the spirit of the revolution and its objectives in reforming, the military and security sectors, without which Sudanese will not build a civil state.

Dhieu Matouk the mediation’s rapporteur announced that the mediation has set a timetable for completing the talks on the security arrangements in Darfur and reviewing some papers regarding political and national issues in the tracks of Darfur and the Two Areas.

He added that Galtuak had announced on Monday morning that the initial signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement will take place on the 28th of August.