PM Abiy Appoints 10 Gov’t Officials

Addis Ababa, August 18/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed 10 government officials today.

Accordingly, the following were appointed at various capacities with a rank of Minister, Attorney General, Director-General and Commissioner.

1. Dr. Kene’a Yadeta- Minister of Defence

2. Dr. Gedion Timothewos –Attorney General

3. Dr. Samuel Urkato- Minister of Science and Higher Education

4. Engineer Takele Uma- Minister of Mines and Petroleum

5. Tesfaye Daba- Deputy Attorney General

6. Yohannes Buayalew – Director General of the Ethiopian Foreign Relations Strategic Studies Institute

7. Nigusu Tilahun- Commissioner of Job Creation Commission

8. Endawek Abte- Deputy Director General of Metals Engineering Corporation

9. Fekadu Tsega- Deputy Attorney General

10. Professor Hirut Woldemariam- Social Sector advisor to the Prime Minister with the rank of minister

Kene’a Yadeta has replaced former Minister of Defense, Lemma Megerssa.

It is to be recalled the Prosperity Party branch in the Oromo region has suspended Lemma Megersa from his position of the executive committee.

Lemma was appointed as Minister of Defense on April 18, 2019.