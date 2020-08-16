PM Launches ‘Dine for the Nation’ Program to Mobilize Funds for 3 Projects

Addis Ababa August 16/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially launched ‘Dine for the Nation’ program to mobilize funds for three projects in Amhara, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) as prosperity initiatives go regional.



Launching the Program, Abiy said “We officially launch ‘Dine for the Nation’ program to mobilize funds for three projects we will be starting in Gorgora in Amhara, Wonchi in Oromia and Koysha in SNNPR Regional States.”

Abiy stated that the new ‘Dine for the Nation’ initiative aims to raise 3 billion Birr in the next two months.

A committee established to spearhead the resource mobilization starts its work today engaging stakeholders at all levels. Abiy added “We’ve demonstrated we can do it! Let’s mobilize to realize the next phase”.

“Dine for Nation” arranges dinner program booked by VVIP and VIP guests in the first weeks of October, 2020. VVIP will be paid 10 Million Birr while VIP will value 5 Million Birr per dish, it was indicated.

Moreover, funding will be arranged through Ethio-telecom via short message service to enable citizens leave their fingerprints on Legacy of Ethiopia’s prosperity.