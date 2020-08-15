Company Begins Massive Production of Sanitizer, Face-Masks Locally

Addis Abeba August 15/2020 (ENA) Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sh. Co. (EPHARM) disclosed today that it has begun the production of hand sanitizer and Face-masks in a large -scale in response to the prevention of COVID-19 in the country.



The remark came at a ceremony organized by the Company to announce the launch of local mass production of sanitizer and Face-mask in the presence of government officials.

In the occasion, Board Chairman of the Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sh. Co. (EPHARM), Mohammed Nuri said the company has been playing a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19 in the country by providing the nation with various medical supplies including sanitizer.

The Company had begun producing sanitizer in small size following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ethiopia, however, currently, the company has increased its capacity of production to 10 thousand liters per day, he added.

The Chairman pointed out that by importing machinery from broad, the company has now also able to produce 100 thousand Face-masks per day.

According to him, the sanitizer and Face- mask being produced by the Company are proved to meet the international quality standard.

Producing such medical supplies locally would help save the country’s foreign currency spending to import the products, he noted.

“The Company will further continue efforts to produce other medical supplies vital to prevent the pandemic,” Mohammed disclosed.

State Minister of Health, Dr. Dejene Digumma on his part said producing sanitizer and Face-masks locally is very crucial as it helps to fill the existing supply gaps of protecting materials in the fight against COVID-19.

Affirming his government’s commitment to providing the necessary support to the Company in its effort to the fight against the virus, Dr. Dereje urged the public to properly use Face-masks and sanitizer to help contain the spread of the pandemic.

State Minister of Trade and Industry, Ambassador Misganu Arga appreciated the company for properly succeeding its social responsibility.

He further advised the company to fully utilize its capacity to seize Africa’s markets and achieve its dream of being one of the first three pharmaceutical manufacturing industries in the continent.

Furthermore, the company today has donated 100 thousands of Face-masks to health professionals who are engaged in combating COVID-19, it was indicated.