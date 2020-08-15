City Mayor Briefs Int’l Agencies, Diplomatic communities

Addis Abeba August 15/2020 (ENA) Deputy Mayor of the Addis Ababa City Administration, Takele Uma today has briefed representatives of international agencies and diplomatic community members based in the capital about the social development activities.



According to a statement from the Office of the Mayor, Takele briefed the representatives about the various social development activities being implemented by the administration including school feeding program, pottery and handicraft works.

The Deputy Mayor on the occasion requested the representatives to support the indigenous pottery and handicraft manufacturers by creating market linkages with their respective countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently has praised Pottery Craftswomen in Addis Ababa while visiting the ‘Ensera Pottery Center’ which the city has inaugurated one month ago.

The Pottery Center has a capacity to accommodate more than 1000 craftswomen at a time.