Pope calls for Dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over GERD

Addis Abeba August 15/2020 (ENA) Pope Francis has called for the use of dialogue in negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



The Pop made the remark on Saturday after the recitation of the Angelus, which is the most important Catholic feast dedicated to the Virgin Mary, according to Vatican News.

Pope Francis said that he is “following with particular attention the situation of the difficult negotiations regarding the Nile between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.”

He urged all parties to “continue on the path of dialogue so that the Eternal River might continue to be a source of life”, uniting, not dividing, nourishing friendship and not hostility or conflict.

“Let dialogue”, he concluded the appeal “be your only choice, for the good of your dear populations and of the entire world.”