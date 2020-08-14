Ethiopian Diaspora Have Contributed over 42 Mn USD Thus Far: Agency

Addis Ababa, August 14/2020(ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora have contributed over 42 million USD for the construction of the dam, according to Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.

The above was disclosed by Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Director-General Selamawit Dawit at the opening of the day-long training for Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin working in the media and advocacy today.

The 45 trainees are drawn from USA, Canada, the Middle East and China.

Opening the training, the director-general said the Ethiopian diaspora have also been contributing immensely to the development endeavor of the country.

She further explained that the diaspora have intensified support to the dam especially after the first filling of the dam and urged them to continue their support unwaveringly not only to the dam but also to various development activities in the country.

According to Selamawit, the diaspora and the trainees should become increasingly vocal and influence international organizations, the media as well as private sector and NGOs.

She further stated that the agency is working to create platform for the diaspora to create awareness among the international community about Ethiopia’s right to finish the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and utilize the Nile River.

Currently, 75 percent of the construction of the mega hydropower project is completed.